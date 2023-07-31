Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $42.59 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003411 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

