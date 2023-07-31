Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Veris Residential from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Veris Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Veris Residential from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veris Residential presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of VRE opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. Veris Residential has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Veris Residential

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,114,000 after acquiring an additional 312,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,860,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 54.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,042,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after buying an additional 1,420,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after buying an additional 478,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 161.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,101,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after buying an additional 1,298,614 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

