Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.80.

VSAT stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.47 million. Analysts expect that Viasat will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,479 shares of company stock valued at $64,376. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 47.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,769,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Viasat by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 827,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after acquiring an additional 452,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viasat by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,222,000 after acquiring an additional 375,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

