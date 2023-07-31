Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Short Interest Down 23.9% in July

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $412,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 477,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,423,617.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,970. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

See Also

