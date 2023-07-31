W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 31.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WPC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,882. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

