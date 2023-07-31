W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $35.00-$36.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $35.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.57 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY23 guidance to $35.00 – $36.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $721.50.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $731.37. 258,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,822. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $733.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.33.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 35.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,047,000 after buying an additional 100,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,813,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

