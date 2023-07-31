W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $35.00-$36.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $35.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.57 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY23 guidance to $35.00 – $36.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $721.50.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $731.37. The company had a trading volume of 258,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,822. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $682.33.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 35.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after buying an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,813,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

