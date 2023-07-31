Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Issue $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Welltower has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years. Welltower has a payout ratio of 234.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.15. 1,910,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,354. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.22, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.