Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.48-3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.15. 1,910,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.36.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,087,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,088,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,482,000 after acquiring an additional 578,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,023,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,147,000 after acquiring an additional 144,681 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Welltower by 426.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

