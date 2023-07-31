West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.65-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.65-7.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $350.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 3.0 %

WST traded up $10.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.46. 499,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $389.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

