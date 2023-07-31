WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0184 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $14.05 million and $792.47 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00320911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00021857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000476 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003396 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.