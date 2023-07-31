WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

WonderFi Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WONDF stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. WonderFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

About WonderFi Technologies

WonderFi Technologies Inc owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, and Coinberry. It offers crypto asset trading ecosystems comprising a range of products and services, including retail and institutional crypto trading, staking products, and B2B crypto payment processing.

