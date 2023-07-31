WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
WonderFi Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of WONDF stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. WonderFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.46.
About WonderFi Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WonderFi Technologies
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Trading Halts Explained
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for WonderFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WonderFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.