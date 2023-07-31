Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.38. 442,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,029. Woodward has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Woodward by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Woodward by 46.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

