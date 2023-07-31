Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xperi will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.