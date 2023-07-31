Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Paragon Financial Partners Inc.

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $152,040,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,264,000 after purchasing an additional 749,072 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

YUM stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.48. 852,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,426. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,681 shares of company stock worth $2,289,403. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

