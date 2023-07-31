Zazove Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,861,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.24. 375,773 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

