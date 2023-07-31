Zazove Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,315,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,358 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 7.16% of Cumulus Media worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Cumulus Media by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 47,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMLS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cumulus Media Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of CMLS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.34. 261,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,907. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

