Zazove Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Zazove Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Landsea Homes by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Landsea Homes by 11.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

In other Landsea Homes news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $22,173,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,184,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,381,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,956,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $22,173,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,184,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,381,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter purchased 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 59,999 shares of company stock worth $449,993. Company insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Landsea Homes Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

LSEA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,341. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $241.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

