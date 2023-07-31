Zazove Associates LLC Has $705,000 Position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BRC worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Trading Up 2.5 %

BRC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. BRC Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRC had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRCC. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

BRC Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.