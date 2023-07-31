Zazove Associates LLC Purchases 92,436 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,436 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAND. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.55. 1,688,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 3.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

