ZClassic (ZCL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.63

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 2% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $492,794.16 and $23.63 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00102452 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00030871 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

