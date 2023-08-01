1,157 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.40. 2,616,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,633. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $161.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.07.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

