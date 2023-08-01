4,010 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,233 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,744,000 after buying an additional 707,908 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,217,000 after buying an additional 709,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Twilio by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,244. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

