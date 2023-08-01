71,000 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,981,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,648,891. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.