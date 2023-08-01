AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) versus Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Critical Comparison

AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Free Report) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

AAP has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AAP and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAP N/A N/A N/A Pineapple Energy -20.86% -8.54% -3.83%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AAP and Pineapple Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Pineapple Energy has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 359.02%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than AAP.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AAP and Pineapple Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pineapple Energy $27.52 million 0.44 -$10.35 million ($1.29) -0.95

AAP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pineapple Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of AAP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats AAP on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAP

AAP, Inc. engages in the debt collection, infrastructure construction, business, and real estate development business. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. It primarily serves residential homeowners, as well as commercial owners, other municipal customers, energy services companies, and other utilities. Pineapple Energy Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

