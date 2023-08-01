ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $166.50 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 8% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,198.44 or 1.00053291 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001468 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $258.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

