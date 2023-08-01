Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $123,027,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.02. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.76.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

