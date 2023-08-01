Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.61. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.