Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys 830 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

WMG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.44. 1,934,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,084. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

