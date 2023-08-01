Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $622,670,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 52,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.1 %

VRSK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.22. 1,097,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,894. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $238.82. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.69.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

