Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 1.2% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,597,800,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.42. 2,670,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,203. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,440 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.73.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.