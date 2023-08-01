Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 1.2% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,597,800,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.42. 2,670,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,203. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,440 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.73.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.