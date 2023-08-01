Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.38. 3,097,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,556. The company has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.