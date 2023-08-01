Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ASPS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. 81,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

