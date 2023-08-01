ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.00

Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 42937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.37).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.05) target price on shares of ActiveOps in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of £80.28 million, a PE ratio of -11,250.00 and a beta of 0.04.

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

