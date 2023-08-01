Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Update

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,120,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 14,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,706,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,821,170. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

