Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.39% and a negative return on equity of 108.46%. On average, analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 487,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at $68,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

ADAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

