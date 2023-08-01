Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEGXF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday.

Aecon Group Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

