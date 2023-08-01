Aergo Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.66 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Aergo token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aergo has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Aergo has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aergo

Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is a decentralized platform developed by Blocko, a South Korean blockchain technology company, to facilitate the building, deployment, and operation of blockchain applications. It employs a hybrid architecture that blends public and private blockchain networks to offer optimal scalability, security, and performance. The platform targets enterprises that seek to overcome the challenges of developing blockchain solutions. AERGO provides a user-friendly development environment, smart contract templates, API libraries, and cloud-based deployment services. The platform also allows businesses to select the level of privacy and control they require for their applications. The public network permits them to interact with other parties, while the private network guarantees security for sensitive data and transactions.”

