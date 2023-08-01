Affinia Financial Group LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Affinia Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. DNP Select Income Fund makes up 0.3% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,636,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,391,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 168,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 924,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. 582,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

