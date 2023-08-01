Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Aflac has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Aflac has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aflac to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.11. 2,210,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,051. Aflac has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,319 shares of company stock worth $2,367,212. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 572.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 218.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

