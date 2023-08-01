AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOS. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on AirBoss of America and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.13.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$4.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.73. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$16.50. The stock has a market cap of C$129.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.75 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 0.5418455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.41%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

