Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $117.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.58.

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.04. The company had a trading volume of 178,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,406. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

