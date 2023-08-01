American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $147.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average is $146.66.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

