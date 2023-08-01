American Well (AMWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. American Well has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 216.13%. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Well Stock Down 6.5 %

AMWL traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 298,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.74. American Well has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $511,244.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,566,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,249.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 250,610 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $511,244.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,566,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,249.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,478 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $32,575.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 601,336 shares of company stock worth $1,290,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

