American Well (AMWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. American Well has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.31 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 216.13%. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Well Stock Down 6.5 %
AMWL traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 298,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.74. American Well has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Well
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.