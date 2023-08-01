Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.13

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 2.13 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Amgen has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 45.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $232.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,100. Amgen has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

