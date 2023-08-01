Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.53 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. 1,431,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,630. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $405,450. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

