Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target at C$29.00

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWB. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.52. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$21.21 and a 1-year high of C$29.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.04). Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of C$264.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$269.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6081081 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

