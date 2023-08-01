Analysts Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Target Price at $121.88

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $130.73 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $131.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.