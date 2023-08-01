Analysts Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Price Target at $17.40

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in ENI by 139.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in ENI by 48.6% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 133,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 54.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,627,000 after purchasing an additional 386,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of E opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.21.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.46. ENI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $29.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

