Analysts Set Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) PT at $4.05

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, Director Shyam Sankar purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,798.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 39,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $71,772.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,256,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,648.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shyam Sankar bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,368,603 shares of company stock worth $2,454,891. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

DNA opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. Analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Get Free Report

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

